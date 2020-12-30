Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambassador to Discuss Peace Process

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday has met with Norwegian Ambassador Ole Andreas Lindemanhe to discuss intra-Afghan peace process, the Office of the National Security Council said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday has met with Norwegian Ambassador Ole Andreas Lindemanhe to discuss intra-Afghan peace process, the Office of the National Security Council said.

"NSA [Hamdullah Mohib] met with Norwegian Ambassador Ole Andreas Lindeman.

The two sides discussed cooperation on advancing peace, including as Norway joins the UN Security Council in 2021. Amb. Lindeman also said Norway had extended its security presence in Afghanistan through 2021," the office tweeted.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. In early December, Kabul and Taliban announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues.