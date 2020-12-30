UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambassador To Discuss Peace Process

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:37 PM

Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambassador to Discuss Peace Process

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday has met with Norwegian Ambassador Ole Andreas Lindemanhe to discuss intra-Afghan peace process, the Office of the National Security Council said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday has met with Norwegian Ambassador Ole Andreas Lindemanhe to discuss intra-Afghan peace process, the Office of the National Security Council said.

"NSA [Hamdullah Mohib] met with Norwegian Ambassador Ole Andreas Lindeman.

The two sides discussed cooperation on advancing peace, including as Norway joins the UN Security Council in 2021. Amb. Lindeman also said Norway had extended its security presence in Afghanistan through 2021," the office tweeted.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. In early December, Kabul and Taliban announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Norway Doha September December Agreement

Recent Stories

Special squads formed to check one-wheeling on new ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors Without Borders Say Admitted 15 Patients A ..

3 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows President Zelenskyy Distrusted by ..

3 minutes ago

Pelosi Offers Condolences to Family of Late US Con ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Condemns Aden Airport Attacks, Stands for T ..

8 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.