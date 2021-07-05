Afghan Security Adviser Refutes Reports About US Seeking to Have Bases in Central Asia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib has pushed back against reports about the United States looking to establish military bases in Central Asia after withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in an interview with Sputnik.

As the US is carrying out its withdrawal from the country, its military is reported to be looking for new bases in the region, with Central Asian countries being among the possible options.

"As far as I am aware, this is not the case. I think, there has been some misreporting about it. In our own discussions with the Americans, they are not seeking any kind of bases anywhere," Mohib said, adding that "if there is a discussion of that nature, I am not aware of it."

At the same time, Afghanistan does seek technical support from the region, according to the official.

"For example, we have helicopters that are Russian-made, Mi-17 helicopters. We seek to repair them when they need repair, and for that we are looking to Central Asia, as they also use these same facilities and have borders with us, to see if they can assist," Mohib explained.

The US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in February 2020. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.

In May, the US began pulling its forces out of Afghanistan. The withdrawal is set to conclude by September 11.