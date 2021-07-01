UrduPoint.com
Afghan Security Adviser To Visit Moscow On July 2 For Talks With Patrushev - Embassy

Afghan Security Adviser to Visit Moscow on July 2 for Talks With Patrushev - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib will pay a visit to Moscow on Friday, he plans a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the Afghan embassy told Sputnik.

"Hamdullah Mohib will visit Moscow on Friday, he plans to hold talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev," a spokesperson for the embassy said.

