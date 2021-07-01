Afghan Security Adviser to Visit Moscow on July 2 for Talks With Patrushev - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib will pay a visit to Moscow on Friday, he plans a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the Afghan embassy told Sputnik.

