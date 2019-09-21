Afghan Security Agencies Join Forces to Protect Polling Centers Ahead of Crucial Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Afghanistan 's defense and interior ministries held a special meeting on Saturday to coordinate efforts to protect thousands of polling centers in the run-up to next week's presidential vote

"We assure the people and the Election Commission that we will secure around 5,000 centers on the day of the vote," Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid said.

The officials emphasized the need for greater cooperation and coordination of security and defense forces.

Deputy Interior Minister Khushal Saadat presented a report on measures taken.

But the Election Commission remains skeptical. Deputy Commissioner Mirza Mohammad Haqparast said to Sputnik that the security agencies were yet to share a list of safe polling stations with them.

Afghan authorities expect significant security challenges after Taliban militants threatened to disrupt the September 28 vote. Peace talks between them and US officials in Qatar broke off earlier this month.