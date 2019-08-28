Afghan Security Agencies Unable Ensure Security at Many Polling Locations - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Afghan election commission has not yet managed to ensure security at polling locations for the upcoming presidential election, as many areas are under the control of the Taliban movement, which has ordered its militants to disrupt the elections, a source close to the election commission said on Tuesday.

"The election commission has given to security agencies a list of 7,000 polling locations, many of them have been rejected, since they cannot ensure security," the source said.

The list of 7,000 was at first reduced by 2,000 polling locations, which are considered under threat.

"It has been given more recent updates that 431 [more] centers are under threat and that elections can not held and more than two million people are missing out on vote, some of them are not under serious threat, but it seems that many people will not cast their ballots," he said.

Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of the Election Watch Foundation, said closing of polling centers might put the election under question.

"If security is not good and this time, there will a good chance for fraud and people will not participate well," he added.

Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the ministry had submitted a list of 4,942 polling locations to the commission, which will be fully secure, but only in 22 districts throughout Afghanistan. International monitoring institutions have not yet applied for registration to monitor the elections, he added.

The presidential election has been scheduled for September 28 after they were postponed twice. The Taliban has threatened to disrupt the election while the Afghan government has vowed to safeguard the election process.