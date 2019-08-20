Afghan Security Council Calls for Global Cooperation to Defeat IS After Kabul Blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Afghan government 's National Security Council said a "global consensus" was needed to defeat the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia ) terror group, which has claimed a deadly attack on a wedding in Kabul

The suicide bombing inside a wedding hall last Saturday killed at least 63 people and injured more than 180. The bride and groom survived.

"The IS is the cause of dozens of brutal attacks in Afghanistan ... posing a serious threat not only to Afghanistan but to the countries of the region. And it needs a national and global consensus," the council's spokesman, Kabir Haqmal, said.

The Afghan government used to downplay the IS threat but the Kabul blast, one of the deadliest in recent months, has made some politicians anxious about whether it is about to go on a killing spree, a Sputnik correspondent in the capital said.