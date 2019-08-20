UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Council Calls For Global Cooperation To Defeat IS After Kabul Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:23 PM

Afghan Security Council Calls for Global Cooperation to Defeat IS After Kabul Blast

The Afghan government's National Security Council said a "global consensus" was needed to defeat the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group, which has claimed a deadly attack on a wedding in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Afghan government's National Security Council said a "global consensus" was needed to defeat the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group, which has claimed a deadly attack on a wedding in Kabul.

The suicide bombing inside a wedding hall last Saturday killed at least 63 people and injured more than 180. The bride and groom survived.

"The IS is the cause of dozens of brutal attacks in Afghanistan ... posing a serious threat not only to Afghanistan but to the countries of the region. And it needs a national and global consensus," the council's spokesman, Kabir Haqmal, said.

The Afghan government used to downplay the IS threat but the Kabul blast, one of the deadliest in recent months, has made some politicians anxious about whether it is about to go on a killing spree, a Sputnik correspondent in the capital said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Russia Marriage Suicide Government

Recent Stories

Prosecution, Defense in Russia's Concord 2016 US E ..

3 minutes ago

Family of UK Resident Jailed in Iran on Spying Cha ..

3 minutes ago

US to Formally Launch Space Command on August 29 - ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Greece Confirms Deaths of Two R ..

33 minutes ago

Punjab University to hold Kashmir Conference Aug 2 ..

34 minutes ago

Amin Aslam vows to deal miscreants with iron hands ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.