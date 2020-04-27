UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Council Calls For Lasting Ceasefire To Protect Civilian Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:56 PM

Afghan Security Council Calls for Lasting Ceasefire to Protect Civilian Lives

The Afghan government and the Taliban must reach a lasting ceasefire to protect civilian lives, the Afghan National Security Council said on Monday in the wake of a UN report that highlighted the increasing violence in the country despite the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban must reach a lasting ceasefire to protect civilian lives, the Afghan National Security Council said on Monday in the wake of a UN report that highlighted the increasing violence in the country despite the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban.

Earlier in the day, the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report that 533 civilians have lost their lives in the country during the first quarter of the year, with violence spiking in March.�

"The figures for civilian casualties in the report are shocking and serious. The report further highlights the fact that there is an urgent and serious need for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire to protect the lives of civilians in the country," the security council said in a statement.

The Taliban and other terrorist organizations are to blame for the continued violence in the country, the security council stated.

"Attacks of the Taliban and other terrorist groups, roadside bombs, suicide bomb attackers, and use of civilian homes and public facilities as safe havens are still the main causes of civilian casualties," the statement read.

Despite the uptick in violence in March, UNAMA stated that civilian casualties in the first quarter of this year decreased by 29 percent compared to 2019.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan between government forces and the Taliban continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and the militant group on February 29.

This agreement followed a week-long reduction of violence and was meant to lay the foundation for the beginning of negotiations between the government and the Taliban to reach a lasting peace in the country, although these talks have been delayed due to disputes over the mutual release of prisoners.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Suicide United States February March 2019 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

27 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

42 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

57 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.