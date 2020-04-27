Afghan Security Council Calls for Lasting Ceasefire to Protect Civilian Lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban must reach a lasting ceasefire to protect civilian lives, the Afghan National Security Council said on Monday in the wake of a UN report that highlighted the increasing violence in the country despite the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban.

Earlier in the day, the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report that 533 civilians have lost their lives in the country during the first quarter of the year, with violence spiking in March.�

"The figures for civilian casualties in the report are shocking and serious. The report further highlights the fact that there is an urgent and serious need for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire to protect the lives of civilians in the country," the security council said in a statement.

The Taliban and other terrorist organizations are to blame for the continued violence in the country, the security council stated.

"Attacks of the Taliban and other terrorist groups, roadside bombs, suicide bomb attackers, and use of civilian homes and public facilities as safe havens are still the main causes of civilian casualties," the statement read.

Despite the uptick in violence in March, UNAMA stated that civilian casualties in the first quarter of this year decreased by 29 percent compared to 2019.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan between government forces and the Taliban continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and the militant group on February 29.

This agreement followed a week-long reduction of violence and was meant to lay the foundation for the beginning of negotiations between the government and the Taliban to reach a lasting peace in the country, although these talks have been delayed due to disputes over the mutual release of prisoners.