Afghan Security Council Confirms Complete Release Of Prisoners By Both Kabul, Taliban

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Afghan Security Council Confirms Complete Release of Prisoners by Both Kabul, Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Afghan National Security Council has confirmed that both Kabul and the Taliban have completed the process of prisoners' release, adding that direct peace talks must begin immediately.

"Our commandos have been released and the government has released Taliban prisoners.

The only remaining prisoners are those about whom there is an international negative reaction and diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve it. The process of releasing prisoners is over, now face-to-face peace talks must begin immediately," the council said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that the government had fulfilled its commitments in the peace process with the Taliban, paving the way for intra-Afghan negotiations.

The intra-Afghan talks are expected to begin in Qatar later in the day.

World

