Afghan Security Council Confirms Release of Over 100 Taliban Prisoners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Afghan government released 102 more members of the Taliban movement on Monday, National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal said.

The authorities said on Monday that they had released 98 Taliban militants, something welcomed by the radical movement.

"Pursuant to Pres. [Ashraf Ghani] decree, the gov't released 102 Taliban yesterday. Over 850 has been released, getting us more than halfway to 1,500. More can be released upon the start of talks," Faisal tweeted.

The spokesman also called on the Taliban to continue releasing Afghan military personnel.

The militants have so far released 112 members of the Afghan armed forces, the TOLOnews reported on Monday.

The prisoner exchange and launch of the intra-Afghan talks became possible after the Taliban and the United States reached a peace deal. However, the talks have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and mutual disagreements over the release of prisoners.

The Taliban group is demanding that the Afghan authorities release 5,000 prisoners on the basis of the peace deal. The Afghan government, in its turn, agreed to gradually release 1,500 members of the movement.