Afghan Security Council Says Released 100 Taliban Prisoners to Contain COVID-19 Spread

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Afghan Security Council said on Wednesday that 100 Taliban prisoners had been released within the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

"Pursuant to President Ghani's decree of March 11, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of COVID-19," the council said.

The released prisoners were on the broader list that the Taliban's representatives shared and discussed with the government's negotiators in Kabul, it said.

All those released promised they would never to return the battlefield, backed by the same assurance from the group's leadership in Doha.

The Afghan government remains open to continuing joint work with the Taliban to advance the peace process, the council said.