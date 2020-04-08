UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Council Says Released 100 Taliban Prisoners To Contain COVID-19 Spread

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:03 PM

Afghan Security Council Says Released 100 Taliban Prisoners to Contain COVID-19 Spread

The Afghan Security Council said on Wednesday that 100 Taliban prisoners had been released within the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic in the country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Afghan Security Council said on Wednesday that 100 Taliban prisoners had been released within the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

"Pursuant to President Ghani's decree of March 11, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of COVID-19," the council said.

The released prisoners were on the broader list that the Taliban's representatives shared and discussed with the government's negotiators in Kabul, it said.

All those released promised they would never return the battlefield, backed by the same assurance from the group's leadership in Doha.

The Afghan government remains open to continuing joint work with the Taliban to advance the peace process, the council said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Doha Same March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

London Transport Authority to Trial Safe Boarding ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers Discuss Respon ..

3 minutes ago

England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test r ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition doing politics on COVID-19 pandemic: Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Swat inaugurates sanitizers' w ..

6 minutes ago

Top US Doctor Sees COVID-19 Crisis Easing After De ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.