Afghan Security Council Says Released 317 Taliban Prisoners in Past 2 Days

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Kabul has released an additional 317 Taliban prisoners over the past two days and is looking to release hundreds more in a bid to jumpstart peace talks with the group, Afghanistan's National Security Council said on Sunday.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has released 317 Taliban prisoners in the past two days from Parwan and other provincial prisons, bringing the total to 4,914. Release will continue until the total reaches 5,100," the National Security Council said on Twitter.

The releases are part of a key clause in the peace process agreement signed in February between the US and Taliban which stipulates a lopsided prisoner exchange between Kabul and the armed group.

A list of 400 prisoners the Taliban demands released may prove a sticking point in the process, as President Ashraf Ghani said earlier in the week that he does not have the right to commute their sentences as those prisoners are accused of serious crimes.