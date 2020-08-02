UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Council Says Released 317 Taliban Prisoners In Past 2 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Afghan Security Council Says Released 317 Taliban Prisoners in Past 2 Days

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Kabul has released an additional 317 Taliban prisoners over the past two days and is looking to release hundreds more in a bid to jumpstart peace talks with the group, Afghanistan's National Security Council said on Sunday.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has released 317 Taliban prisoners in the past two days from Parwan and other provincial prisons, bringing the total to 4,914. Release will continue until the total reaches 5,100," the National Security Council said on Twitter.

The releases are part of a key clause in the peace process agreement signed in February between the US and Taliban which stipulates a lopsided prisoner exchange between Kabul and the armed group.

A list of 400 prisoners the Taliban demands released may prove a sticking point in the process, as President Ashraf Ghani said earlier in the week that he does not have the right to commute their sentences as those prisoners are accused of serious crimes.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Twitter February May Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 2, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

14 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

14 hours ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.