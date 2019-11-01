Afghan Security Council Says Studying Report on Atrocities of CIA-Backed Afghan Forces

The Afghan National Security Council is studying a report by the prominent human rights group regarding violations committed by the country's security forces, which are backed by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), but already sees that the report is incomplete, the council's spokesman, Kabir Haqmal, told Sputnik on Friday

According to the Human Rights Watch report published on Thursday, the CIA-backed Afghan forces were responsible for numerous abuses and war crimes in the country that went unpunished. The number of civilian victims of these atrocities has severely risen over the past two years, it added.

"The human rights organization's report has arrived to us, we have taken timely action in relation to every criticism and we have taken clear stances.

Correctional programs are underway in relation to the issues covered. In the report, some facts have been published and some errors or mistakes, we will evaluate the report and publish briefly information," Haqmal said.

The office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also expressed its stance on the issue, saying that the president had ordered and stopped the operations of some units mentioned in the report.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, organized by the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), which was backed by the then Taliban-led government of Afghanistan.