Afghan Security Council Warns Any Propaganda Could Sabotage Prisoner Swap Process

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:31 PM

Afghan Security Council Warns Any Propaganda Could Sabotage Prisoner Swap Process

Any propaganda, including on the part of the Taliban movement that refused to agree on a ceasefire and increased violence against Afghans, could hinder the process of prisoners exchange in Afghanistan, Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020)

"Taliban haven't agreed to a ceasefire and instead, increased violence against Afghans to take hostages. Thus, the number of prisoners changes continuously. The release of prisoners is a complex technical and legal process. Any propaganda in that regard will sabotage the process," Faisal wrote on Twitter.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban inked a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which an intra-Afghan negotiation was scheduled to begin on March 10. However, the dual power crisis in Afghanistan and Kabul's reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban resulted in a standstill in the peace process. The lack of progress prompted US State Secretary Mike Pompeo to visit Afghanistan on Monday to resuscitate the talks.

On Thursday, Faisal announced that 100 prisoners would be released by March 31.

