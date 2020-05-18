UrduPoint.com
Afghan Security Directorate Accuses Taliban-Affiliated Haqqani Network Of Supporting IS

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:31 PM

Afghan Security Directorate Accuses Taliban-Affiliated Haqqani Network of Supporting IS

The Haqqani network, the Taliban's guerrilla offshoot, is assisting the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) across Afghanistan, Ahmad Zia Saraj, the acting head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Haqqani network, the Taliban's guerrilla offshoot, is assisting the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) across Afghanistan, Ahmad Zia Saraj, the acting head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said on Monday.

"Relations between the Taliban and other terrorist groups have expanded, and the Taliban are using foreign terrorists in their attacks. The NDS has documents and evidence that the attackers have dual citizenship. There are small IS groups in cities, and the Haqqani network supports them," Saraj said during a joint press conference of Afghan security agencies.

According to Saraj, the Taliban has recently increased violence despite its peace deal with the United States.

He also accused the group of ties with other terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Bismillah Waziri during the same press conference said that the military had resumed fighting with the Taliban "at the request of the people" to defend civilians.

Acting Interior Minister Gen. Massoud Andarabi also blamed the Taliban for the recent escalation of tensions and for bringing foreign terrorists into the country. He went on to say that approximately 4,000 attacks have been carried out since the United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha on February 29.

