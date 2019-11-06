UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Forces Arrest 4 IS Members Impersonating Women In Nangarhar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

Afghan Security Forces Arrest 4 IS Members Impersonating Women in Nangarhar

The Afghan security service apprehended on Wednesday four members of the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), who were trying to escape from one of the eastern districts unrecognized by wearing female clothes, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Afghan security service apprehended on Wednesday four members of the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), who were trying to escape from one of the eastern districts unrecognized by wearing female clothes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The militants were attempting to leave the Achin district of the Nangarhar province by donning female clothes.

For some reason, they eschewed more conservative niqab dresses in favor of more colorful and less concealing garments.

"The arrested IS members will be shown to the media together with their confessions," Governor's Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

For years, Afghanistan has been a battleground for the official government forces and various extremist movements, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) and the IS terrorist organizations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Governor Russia Media From Government

Recent Stories

Iran Confirms Prevention of IAEA Inspector From Ac ..

4 minutes ago

US Envoy Jeffrey to Visit Turkey for Talks With Of ..

4 minutes ago

European Particle Researchers Reappoint Fabiola Gi ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker asks Swiss Parliamentari ..

4 minutes ago

EU Military Committee Chairman visits AHQ, lauds P ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Welcomes Power-Sharing Deal Between Yemeni ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.