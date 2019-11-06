Afghan Security Forces Arrest 4 IS Members Impersonating Women in Nangarhar

The Afghan security service apprehended on Wednesday four members of the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), who were trying to escape from one of the eastern districts unrecognized by wearing female clothes, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Afghan security service apprehended on Wednesday four members of the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, outlawed in Russia ), who were trying to escape from one of the eastern districts unrecognized by wearing female clothes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The militants were attempting to leave the Achin district of the Nangarhar province by donning female clothes.

For some reason, they eschewed more conservative niqab dresses in favor of more colorful and less concealing garments.

"The arrested IS members will be shown to the media together with their confessions," Governor's Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

For years, Afghanistan has been a battleground for the official government forces and various extremist movements, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) and the IS terrorist organizations.