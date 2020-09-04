UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Forces Arrest IS Deputy Intelligence Chief In Country's East - NDS

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Afghan Security Forces Arrest IS Deputy Intelligence Chief in Country's East - NDS

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Afghan security forces have arrested a deputy intelligence chief of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the NDS has conducted a special operation in the province's Dand area of the Surkh Rod district on Thursday night.

The arrested militant was also involved in the terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul province.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the IS and the Taliban insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint counterterrorist operations across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Government

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

DR Congo convicts 21 soldiers and police of rape

2 minutes ago

Balochistan assets could develop through private p ..

2 minutes ago

Shooting in Canadian Province of Ontario Leaves 5 ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Calls For Urgent Global Action on Non-Communic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.