KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Afghan security forces have arrested a deputy intelligence chief of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the NDS has conducted a special operation in the province's Dand area of the Surkh Rod district on Thursday night.

The arrested militant was also involved in the terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul province.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the IS and the Taliban insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint counterterrorist operations across the country.