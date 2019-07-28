Afghan Security Forces Arrest Taliban Mine Planter - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Afghan security forces have arrested a Taliban mine planter in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Balkh province, local media reported on Saturday.

The arrest was made as the suspect was attempting to plant a bomb in a crowded area in the city, the Khaama Press news Agency reported.

He was handed over to the intelligence directorate in the province, the agency added.

The operation was carried out as the Taliban increased their attack rate across Afghanistan. In early July, the group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul by detonating a car bomb, causing significant damage to nearby buildings. The attack killed a dozen people and injured over a hundred more.