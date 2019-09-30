UrduPoint.com
Afghan Security Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants In Country's Northeast - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Afghan Security Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants in Country's Northeast - Source

Fifteen members of the Taliban movement have been killed in clashes with security forces in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, a security source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Fifteen members of the Taliban movement have been killed in clashes with security forces in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, a security source told Sputnik.

"Fifteen Taliban militants were killed during the clashes with the Afghan security forces that broke the movement's siege around the Takhar's center," the source said.

According to the Afghan Ariana news channel, the Taliban have gained control over two districts in Takhar, a few miles away from the province's capital of Taleqan.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

