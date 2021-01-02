UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Forces Kill 50 Taliban Militants In Helmand Province - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Afghan Security Forces Kill 50 Taliban Militants in Helmand Province - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Afghan security forces have killed 50 Taliban fighters and injured eight others over the past 24 hours in the country's southern province of Helmand, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"50 #Taliban ...

were killed and 8 others were wounded in Nawa, Garmsir and outskirts of #Helmand provincial center during the past 24 hours. Also, 8 strongholds and a large amount of their weapons and ammunitions were destroyed," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The military added that senior Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Salam had been killed in an army airstrike after clashing with security forces in the Basharan area of Helmand's Nad-e-Ali district.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Army Twitter

Recent Stories

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

1 hour ago

11-year-old Hina Bibi reported missing

48 minutes ago

Moldova's President to Visit Ukraine on January 12 ..

48 minutes ago

Police apprehend one after crossfire in rawalpindi ..

48 minutes ago

DC holds open court in lahore

48 minutes ago

Karachi Kings ropes-in Gibbs as head coach

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.