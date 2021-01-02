Afghan Security Forces Kill 50 Taliban Militants in Helmand Province - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Afghan security forces have killed 50 Taliban fighters and injured eight others over the past 24 hours in the country's southern province of Helmand, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"50 #Taliban ...

were killed and 8 others were wounded in Nawa, Garmsir and outskirts of #Helmand provincial center during the past 24 hours. Also, 8 strongholds and a large amount of their weapons and ammunitions were destroyed," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The military added that senior Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Salam had been killed in an army airstrike after clashing with security forces in the Basharan area of Helmand's Nad-e-Ali district.