Afghan Security Forces Kill at Least 40 Taliban Members in Southern Afghanistan - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

At least 40 Taliban militants were killed in a retaliatory attack by Afghan security forces on Tuesday after the fighters attacked security outposts in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul, military spokesman Khwaja Yahya Alwi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) At least 40 Taliban militants were killed in a retaliatory attack by Afghan security forces on Tuesday after the fighters attacked security outposts in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul, military spokesman Khwaja Yahya Alwi told Sputnik.

"The Taliban attacked many security outposts in Day Chopan district.

In a retaliatory attack, 40 Taliban fighters, including their commander, were killed," the spokesman said.

The Taliban claim to have inflicted heavy casualties on the Afghan forces during the clashes but did not provide the exact number.

Fierce clashes between the Afghan government forces and Taliban insurgents are not uncommon in the country, which has been torn by conflicts since the late 1970s.

The Taliban remains one of the key opponents of US-backed Kabul, which carries out regular anti-terrorist raids against the insurgents.

