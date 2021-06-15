UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 170 Taliban Militants In Past 48 Hours - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:42 PM

Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 170 Taliban Militants in Past 48 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) eliminated 172 Taliban militants as a result of a series of operations conducted throughout the country over the past 48 hours, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) eliminated 172 Taliban militants as a result of a series of operations conducted throughout the country over the past 48 hours, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said.

"86 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 31 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Kandahar, Faryab, Nimruz, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces during the last 24 hours," the ministry tweeted on Monday.

The Afghan military continued to report casualties among the militants in various provinces in the day that followed, which accounted for 172 deaths over 48 hours. More than 100 militants were injured.

In the Faryab province's Shirin Tagab district, the army killed 25 Taliban fighters, including one of their commanders, Qari Rahmatullah.

The ANDSF also discovered and diffused the militants' weapons and improvised explosive devices.

Afghanistan has been in the grip of a violent internal conflict between the official government and the radical Taliban movement, which had taken control of a significant part of the country's rural area and launched attacks on large cities. The ANDSF has been in charge of counter-terrorism operations across the country.

Though the US-negotiated peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban kicked off in September 2020, the negotiations are yet to show any results as the violence has only escalated over the past few months.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Army Kandahar September 2020 Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.99 a barrel M ..

50 seconds ago

PM chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

ChiNext Index lower at midday Tuesday

3 minutes ago

China's key economic indicators in May to show fur ..

7 minutes ago

Australia-UK trade issues 'resolved', paving way f ..

7 minutes ago

China's SF Airlines expands fleet to 66 freighters ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.