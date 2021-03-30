UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Forces Kill Senior Al-Qaeda Member In Eastern Paktika Province

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:01 PM

Afghan Security Forces Kill Senior Al-Qaeda Member in Eastern Paktika Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Afghan security forces killed a senior member of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and a commander of the Taliban movement in eastern Paktika province, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

"A top al-Qaida operative fellow and a Taliban commander have been killed on a Targeted operation by (NDS) special unites in Gyan District of Paktika province. Dawlat Bek Tajiki Known as Abu Muhammad Al Tajiki a prominent Al-Qaida operative for Indian subcontinent and Hazrat Ali the main resident of Waziristan commander of Taliban terrorist group and masterminds of the complex, bloody and large-scale joint Taliban and al-Qaeda attacks," the NDS said in a press release.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Top

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

57 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

1 hour ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

1 hour ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

1 hour ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.