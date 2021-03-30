Afghan Security Forces Kill Senior Al-Qaeda Member in Eastern Paktika Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Afghan security forces killed a senior member of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and a commander of the Taliban movement in eastern Paktika province, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

"A top al-Qaida operative fellow and a Taliban commander have been killed on a Targeted operation by (NDS) special unites in Gyan District of Paktika province. Dawlat Bek Tajiki Known as Abu Muhammad Al Tajiki a prominent Al-Qaida operative for Indian subcontinent and Hazrat Ali the main resident of Waziristan commander of Taliban terrorist group and masterminds of the complex, bloody and large-scale joint Taliban and al-Qaeda attacks," the NDS said in a press release.