Afghan Security Forces Kill Taliban Spy Chief - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Afghan security forces have killed the Taliban (banned in Russia) intelligence chief in the country's eastern province of Logar, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Afghan security forces have killed the Taliban (banned in Russia) intelligence chief in the country's eastern province of Logar, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"During a special operation by Afghan special police forces ... in Logar province last night, the Taliban intelligence chief ...

was killed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that two more militants had been apprehended.

At the moment, Afghanistan is facing a standoff between government forces and the Taliban, who reportedly took over 85% of the country following the announcement of the US troop pullout in April. Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted across Afghanistan to prevent a further takeover.