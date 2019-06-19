UrduPoint.com
Afghan Security Forces Launch Offensive In One Of Taliban's Main Strongholds

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Afghan security forces have shifted their activities from defensive to offensive in the country's southern province of Helmand, which is considered to be one of the main strongholds of the Taliban radical movement and a major drug-producing center, Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin Khan told Sputnik.

"We have a very well-coordinated team. We have shifted [our operations] from defensive to offensive and have taken ground back," the governor said.

According to Helmand Provincial Chief of Police Isahmudin Helmandi, people in the region want security and support operations carried out by local police.

The southern province has long been considered one of the deadliest provinces, with many of its districts being under the Taliban's control. The Helmand Province also remains one of top producers of narcotics in the country, including heroin.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

