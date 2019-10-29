UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Afghan Security Forces Say Killed 11 Taliban Fighters in Nangarhar Province

At least 11 Taliban militants were killed and eight others arrested in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan security officials said Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) At least 11 Taliban militants were killed and eight others arrested in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan security officials said Tuesday.

A large amount of weapons was also discovered and destroyed, according to the Afghan intelligence organization known as the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

"The operations were carried out in Balil Khel area, where Taliban's ammunition center was located and various ammunitions, mines, weapons, a large amount of explosives, and two motorcycles destroyed," the NDS said in a statement.

Afghan security forces are regularly conducting counterterrorist raids across the country, where security has long been undermined over ongoing conflict between the government and the Taliban militant group.

