Afghan Security Forces Say Killed 50 Talibs, 2 Pakistani Advisers in Kandahar

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Some 50 Taliban militants and two Pakistani military advisers have been killed as a result of an operation in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, security forces said on Tuesday.

"The operation was carried out in the villages of Azim Jan Karez, Shahi Karez, Marakhor, Mandozo and Sher Ali Karez between Maiwand and Zhari districts," the security forces said in a statement, noting that among those killed was a Taliban commander.

Commenting on the operation, the Taliban claimed that over 30 soldiers were killed and wounded in the Maiwand district.

Separately, a roadside bomb has exploded in Jogaram area of the violence-hit district, leaving two civilians killed.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violent clashes and bomb blasts since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar in September, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.