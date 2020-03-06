UrduPoint.com
Afghan Security Forces Take Control Of Area In Kabul After Attack - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Afghan Security Forces Take Control of Area in Kabul After Attack - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Afghan security forces have taken control of the area in Kabul where the attack took place during a ceremony attended by former presidential candidate and ex-Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on Friday.

Rahimi, however, did not provide any further information on the incident.

