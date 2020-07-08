Afghan Security Service Detains 2 ISIS Militants Planning Attacks on Private Health Center

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:48 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday it had detained in Kabul two members of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) who planned to conduct an attack on a private health center and a private media outlet.
The ISIS militants, called Lutfullah and Ahmadullah, admitted in their confessions that they had planned to stage attacks on the Mullah Ali private hospital and a private media outlet.
The NDS said the attackers were recruited by three men, called Ahmed, Abu Omar and Khyber.