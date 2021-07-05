Afghan Security Training on the Ground Not Foreign-Led - Presidential Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Afghanistan may send security or defense troops abroad for specialist training, but it is conducting its own on-the-ground training now, the Afghan president's national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told Sputnik.

In June, NATO confirmed its commitment to keep training and funding Afghan forces after the withdrawal of international forces from the country. However, the training will happen outside Afghanistan.

"We do the trainings on the ground in Afghanistan ourselves," Mohib said during his trip to Moscow for a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's national security committee.

When asked if Afghanistan would be interested in Russian specialists providing on-the-ground training, the security adviser said that this was not needed "at this stage.

"But countries always look for technical cooperation, and as we do trainings for our security forces we look to other countries for specialist capabilities. We can send them off and get them trained for the specialized trainings. So, police, military, special forces. They all have different capabilities and every country has special capabilities for which we collaborate with them," Mohib said.

After the Afghan forces complete basic training, they go through an assessment on where they can go for their specialized training, the security adviser said.

The United States is expected to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by September.