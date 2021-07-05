UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Training On The Ground Not Foreign-Led - Presidential Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Afghan Security Training on the Ground Not Foreign-Led - Presidential Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Afghanistan may send security or defense troops abroad for specialist training, but it is conducting its own on-the-ground training now, the Afghan president's national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told Sputnik.

In June, NATO confirmed its commitment to keep training and funding Afghan forces after the withdrawal of international forces from the country. However, the training will happen outside Afghanistan.

"We do the trainings on the ground in Afghanistan ourselves," Mohib said during his trip to Moscow for a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's national security committee.

When asked if Afghanistan would be interested in Russian specialists providing on-the-ground training, the security adviser said that this was not needed "at this stage.

"

"But countries always look for technical cooperation, and as we do trainings for our security forces we look to other countries for specialist capabilities. We can send them off and get them trained for the specialized trainings. So, police, military, special forces. They all have different capabilities and every country has special capabilities for which we collaborate with them," Mohib said.

After the Afghan forces complete basic training, they go through an assessment on where they can go for their specialized training, the security adviser said.

The United States is expected to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by September.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Police Moscow Russia United States May June September All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 July 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

13 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

14 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.