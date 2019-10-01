UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Senate Chief Concerned Over Election Watchdog Rejecting Votes Without Biometrics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Afghan Senate Chief Concerned Over Election Watchdog Rejecting Votes Without Biometrics

The Afghan upper house chairman, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, has expressed concerns about the national election watchdog refusing to accept ballots that were not verified by biometrics, recalling that Afghans had cast their votes in the presidential election in "difficult circumstances" and amid Taliban threats

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Afghan upper house chairman, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, has expressed concerns about the national election watchdog refusing to accept ballots that were not verified by biometrics, recalling that Afghans had cast their votes in the presidential election in "difficult circumstances" and amid Taliban threats.

Afghans went to the polls to elect a new president on Saturday. The nation used a biometric identification system for the second time in an election in a bid to curb fraud. The independent election commission's chairwoman, Hawa Alam Nuristani, has already announced that the watchdog will not accept ballots without biometrics. Meanwhile, media has reported that apart from security issues, glitches in this system and incomplete voter lists were among the factors that contributed to the low turnout.

"I heard from the head of the Election Commission that she would not accept votes without biometric but ... people voted in election and cast their votes in difficult circumstances and threats by Taliban ... Now the election commission will not accept their votes," Muslimyar said.

The election watchdog, candidates and civil society earlier agreed that no vote would be counted without biometrics.

This sentiment has also been voiced by incumbent Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is believed to be President Ashraf Ghani's main competition.

The election watchdog has yet to announce the election results, even though both Abdullah and Ghani have claimed victory.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Ashraf Ghani Media From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on integrat ..

32 minutes ago

Kuwait Crown Prince receives UAE Ambassador

32 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop trains workforce to deve ..

32 minutes ago

Polling stations open for early voting in 2019 FNC ..

32 minutes ago

KP to establish Eco Tourism Villages

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.