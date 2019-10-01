Afghan Senate Chief Concerned Over Election Watchdog Rejecting Votes Without Biometrics

(@FahadShabbir)

The Afghan upper house chairman, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, has expressed concerns about the national election watchdog refusing to accept ballots that were not verified by biometrics, recalling that Afghans had cast their votes in the presidential election in "difficult circumstances" and amid Taliban threats

Afghans went to the polls to elect a new president on Saturday. The nation used a biometric identification system for the second time in an election in a bid to curb fraud. The independent election commission's chairwoman, Hawa Alam Nuristani, has already announced that the watchdog will not accept ballots without biometrics. Meanwhile, media has reported that apart from security issues, glitches in this system and incomplete voter lists were among the factors that contributed to the low turnout.

"I heard from the head of the Election Commission that she would not accept votes without biometric but ... people voted in election and cast their votes in difficult circumstances and threats by Taliban ... Now the election commission will not accept their votes," Muslimyar said.

The election watchdog, candidates and civil society earlier agreed that no vote would be counted without biometrics.

This sentiment has also been voiced by incumbent Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is believed to be President Ashraf Ghani's main competition.

The election watchdog has yet to announce the election results, even though both Abdullah and Ghani have claimed victory.