UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Senior Negotiator Says No Progress In Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha Reached Yet

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Afghan Senior Negotiator Says No Progress in Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha Reached Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Afghan government's negotiations team continues to hold talks with the Taliban movement in Doha despite absence of tangible progress, Nader Nadery, a senior member of the Afghan government's peace negotiation team, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement's refusal to participate in the Istanbul conference did not mean that the inta-Afghan negotiations have stalled.

"The IRoA [Islamic Republic of Afgahnistan] negotiations team continues to stay in Doha to engage in meaningful talks on ending the senseless violence. There has not been any meaningful progress on ceasefire or a political road map from the other side yet," Nadery said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Road Doha Progress Istanbul From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

39 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

2 hours ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

2 hours ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

2 hours ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.