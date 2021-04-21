Afghan Senior Negotiator Says No Progress in Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha Reached Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Afghan government's negotiations team continues to hold talks with the Taliban movement in Doha despite absence of tangible progress, Nader Nadery, a senior member of the Afghan government's peace negotiation team, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement's refusal to participate in the Istanbul conference did not mean that the inta-Afghan negotiations have stalled.

"The IRoA [Islamic Republic of Afgahnistan] negotiations team continues to stay in Doha to engage in meaningful talks on ending the senseless violence. There has not been any meaningful progress on ceasefire or a political road map from the other side yet," Nadery said.