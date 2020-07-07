Afghan Serviceman Killed in Bomb Blast in Eastern Paktia Province - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

One Afghan serviceman was killed and two others were injured in a car bomb blast in the eastern Paktia province, Aimal Momand, a spokesman for the 203th Thunder corps of the Afghan National Army, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) One Afghan serviceman was killed and two others were injured in a car bomb blast in the eastern Paktia province, Aimal Momand, a spokesman for the 203th Thunder corps of the Afghan National Army, said on Tuesday.

At the same time, local witnesses say that four servicemen were killed as a result of the blast that hit the military vehicle.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.