Afghan Soldier Killed, 2 Injured In Bomb Blasts In Country's East - Local Police

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Afghan Soldier Killed, 2 Injured in Bomb Blasts in Country's East - Local Police

An Afghan soldier was killed and another two were injured in two separate explosions in the country's eastern province of Paktia on Wednesday, spokesman for the provincial police Sardar Wali Tabasam said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) An Afghan soldier was killed and another two were injured in two separate explosions in the country's eastern province of Paktia on Wednesday, spokesman for the provincial police Sardar Wali Tabasam said.

One border guard was killed and another was injured when they were hit by a bomb blast when patrolling the Nozy Khwali area of the Samkani district in the morning, Tabasam said.

Another bomb targeted security forces in the Khairmani area of the Ariub Zazi district and injured one policeman, the spokesman added.

