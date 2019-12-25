An Afghan soldier was killed and another two were injured in two separate explosions in the country's eastern province of Paktia on Wednesday, spokesman for the provincial police Sardar Wali Tabasam said

One border guard was killed and another was injured when they were hit by a bomb blast when patrolling the Nozy Khwali area of the Samkani district in the morning, Tabasam said.

Another bomb targeted security forces in the Khairmani area of the Ariub Zazi district and injured one policeman, the spokesman added.