UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Soldier Killed Two US Troops: Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:21 PM

Afghan soldier killed two US troops: official

An Afghan soldier was responsible for the killing of two American troops a day earlier, an official told AFP Tuesday, in what appears to be the latest example of an insider attack

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :An Afghan soldier was responsible for the killing of two American troops a day earlier, an official told AFP Tuesday, in what appears to be the latest example of an insider attack.

The US military on Monday said two of its troops had been killed in action in Afghanistan, but did not provide any additional details, pending notification of next of kin.

Mohammad Qasam, a deputy police chief in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, said the attack took place at an Afghan army base during a visit by US forces.

"Initial information was two US forces have been killed and one more wounded," Qasam said.

US Forces-Afghanistan declined to comment.

In a statement to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an Afghan soldier, not an infiltrator, had killed the two.

"A patriotic Afghan soldier opened fire on them and killed them" in the attack in Kandahar, Mujahid said.

Bahir Ahmadi, the Kandahar governor's spokesman, also said the incident occurred at an Afghan army base.

On July 17, an Afghan army soldier shot and killed an influential Afghan army colonel while he was conducting a security assessment in Ghazni province.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for that killing.

Insider attacks, sometimes referred to as "green on green," are a constant threat in Afghanistan for international and Afghan forces alike.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Fire Army Police Governor Visit Ghazni Kandahar July

Recent Stories

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s car stolen ..

8 minutes ago

Surge in false online videos of Chinese military c ..

1 minute ago

Plastic junk spawns desert island disaster in Paci ..

1 minute ago

Chinese media slam Australian 'hypocrisy' over dop ..

1 minute ago

Major hunt for India's missing coffee king

2 minutes ago

Which cancers receive the least funding, and why?

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.