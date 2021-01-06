UrduPoint.com
Afghan Soldier Kills 7 Army Personnel In Ghazni Province - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Afghan Soldier Kills 7 Army Personnel in Ghazni Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) An Afghan soldier killed seven personnel of the Afghan National Army and fled the security post in the southern Ghazni province overnight, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The source said the soldiers had been poisoned and shot with a pistol. The attacker fled with weapons and ammunition.

The incident was confirmed by the Ghazni governor's spokesman, who did not elaborate on how and why the soldiers had been killed.

Hassan Reza Yousufi, a member of the provincial council, told reporters that the assailant was an infiltrator who had murdered his friends and fled.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that they had killed seven soldiers in Ghazni and captured one alive.

Separately, Afghan security forces destroyed a Taliban vehicle carrying explosives in the restive Helmand province on Tuesday, a security source told Sputnik.

