Afghan Special Forces Arrest Key Member of Laskar-e-Taiba Militant Group - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Afghan Special Forces arrested a militant affiliated with Laskar-e-Taiba ( terrorist group banned in Russia ) in Nangarhar province in the east of the country, the governor 's spokesman said Friday.

"The National Directorate of Security (NDS) had arrested a key member of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Nangarhar Rodat district, he was an important intelligence member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba named Abrar, and he was injured during the arrest," Attaullah Khugyani told Sputnik.

The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group is one of the largest and most active Islamist militant organizations in South Asia.

The official also confirmed another attack on Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) militants carried out by the special forces.

"An air strike in Tangi area of Khogyani district has killed two IS members named Siddiq and Sher Bahadar," the spokesman told Sputnik.

Khogyani District in the province of Nangarhar is where IS had been operating for the past three years, frequently clashing with the Taliban movement.