Afghan Special Forces Arrive at Explosion-Hit Hospital in Kabul- Internal Affairs Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Afghanistan's special forces arrived at the hospital in Kabul that was rocked by an explosion on Tuesday, the internal affairs ministry's spokesman, Qari Saeed Khosty, said.

"A bomb exploded at the entrance of the 400-bed hospital in the tenth district of Kabul. The Islamic Emirate's special forces arrived at the scene," Khosty wrote on Twitter.