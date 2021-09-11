UrduPoint.com

Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested In Manchester Hotel - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manchester Hotel - Reports

An Afghan special forces commando was arrested at a hotel in Manchester where he was staying with his family after arriving on a British evacuation flight from Kabul in August, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) An Afghan special forces commando was arrested at a hotel in Manchester where he was staying with his family after arriving on a British evacuation flight from Kabul in August, media reported on Friday.

The arrest took place around August 31 or September 1, and the commando is reportedly still detained, Sky news has learned.

The motivation for the arrest remains unclear.

The police can hold a person for up to 96 hours without charge if they are suspected of a serious crime and for up to 14 days if arrested under terrorism legislation.

In August, when the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan, the UK evacuated more than 14,500 people from Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Police Russia Hotel Manchester United Kingdom August September Family Media From

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

1 minute ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

1 minute ago
 NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Buildi ..

NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Sp ..

1 minute ago
 UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of f ..

Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of four prisoners in Gadani jail

9 minutes ago
 French 'king of hash' sentenced to 16 years in pri ..

French 'king of hash' sentenced to 16 years in prison

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.