Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manchester Hotel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) An Afghan special forces commando was arrested at a hotel in Manchester where he was staying with his family after arriving on a British evacuation flight from Kabul in August, media reported on Friday.

The arrest took place around August 31 or September 1, and the commando is reportedly still detained, Sky news has learned.

The motivation for the arrest remains unclear.

The police can hold a person for up to 96 hours without charge if they are suspected of a serious crime and for up to 14 days if arrested under terrorism legislation.

In August, when the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan, the UK evacuated more than 14,500 people from Kabul.