Afghan Special Forces Helicopter Crash Lands In Country's Center, 9 People Dead - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A helicopter of the Afghan special forces has crash landed in the central province of Maidan Wardak, leaving nine people dead, media reported on Thursday.
The incident took place in the Behsud district on late Wednesday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported citing its sources.
Further details of the incident remain unknown.