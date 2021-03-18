UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Special Forces Helicopter Crash Lands In Country's Center, 9 People Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Afghan Special Forces Helicopter Crash Lands in Country's Center, 9 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A helicopter of the Afghan special forces has crash landed in the central province of Maidan Wardak, leaving nine people dead, media reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Behsud district on late Wednesday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported citing its sources.

Further details of the incident remain unknown. 

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

10 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

10 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

10 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAEâ€™s aspirations ..

11 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.