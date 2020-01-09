UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Special Forces Kill 20 Taliban Militants In Eastern Province Of Laghman - Source

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Afghan Special Forces Kill 20 Taliban Militants in Eastern Province of Laghman - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Afghan special forces carried out an operation in the eastern province of Laghman, killing five commanders and 15 fighters of the Taliban Islamist movement, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, the operation was carried out last night in the Gorland area of the Alingar district.

The operation left no civilians dead.

The current outbreak of violence in Afghanistan started in fall amid the presidential election, which was held on September 28 despite the Taliban's plans to disrupt the voting.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Dead Afghanistan September

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 January 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

10 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

11 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

11 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.