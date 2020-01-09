Afghan Special Forces Kill 20 Taliban Militants in Eastern Province of Laghman - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Afghan special forces carried out an operation in the eastern province of Laghman, killing five commanders and 15 fighters of the Taliban Islamist movement, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, the operation was carried out last night in the Gorland area of the Alingar district.

The operation left no civilians dead.

The current outbreak of violence in Afghanistan started in fall amid the presidential election, which was held on September 28 despite the Taliban's plans to disrupt the voting.