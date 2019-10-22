UrduPoint.com
Afghan Special Forces Kill 9, Arrest 4 Taliban Militants - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:23 PM

Nine Taliban militants have been killed and four others arrested during the Afghan Special Forces operations across three provinces, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Nine Taliban militants have been killed and four others arrested during the Afghan Special Forces operations across three provinces, local media reported on Tuesday.

The special forces conducted operations in Ghazni, Logar, and Kandahar provinces, the Khaama Press news Agency reported, citing Afghan military officials.

Afghanistan has been engaged in combat with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

