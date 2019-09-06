Afghan Special Forces Release 13 Prisoners From Taliban Jail - Security Agency

The Afghan Special Forces have stormed a Taliban jail in the western province of Farah and released 13 people kept as prisoners by the group, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Friday

"Special forces have broken the Taliban's prison in Farah province last night," the NDS said in a statement.

No casualties were reported following the storming operation; however one militant from the Taliban group, who was in charge of the prisoners, was arrested, according to the statement.

The security directorate specified that the prisoners were freed from the jail located in the Bakwa district of Farah, which belonged to Saifullah, the Taliban commander in charge of 50 militants and the group's shadow intelligence chief.

"The Taliban were very cruel to me. They ordered execution, but fortunately special forces came and released us.

If we were not released, the Taliban would have killed us," policeman from Balablok district of Farah province, who was arrested by the Taliban 12 days ago, said.

Another prisoner that was freed by the operation, Khwaja Mohammed, a resident of the Gereshk district in Helmand, was also a policeman who was arrested by the Taliban eight months ago and held in the jail.

"We were arrested by the Taliban together with the three friends and then taken to the prison in Bakwa district and are now released. We thank the national security forces," Mahmud, a policeman arrested eight months ago by the Taliban in the Chakau area, said.

The Afghan Special Forces have previously stormed Taliban jails in the provinces of Ghazni, Oruzgan, Helmand, Zabul, Kunduz and Faryab and released the prisoners.