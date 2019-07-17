Afghan Special Forces Seize Huge Cache of Taliban Weapons in Eastern Province- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Afghan Special Forces have seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition belonging to the Taliban group during a raid in Logar province in the east of the country, local media reported.

About 100 weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition, including 83 Kalashnikov rifles and 7 pistols, were confiscated during the operation in Kharwar district, the military said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency.

The operation was carried out as the Taliban increased their attack rate across Afghanistan. In early July, the group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul by detonating a car bomb, causing significant damage to nearby buildings. The attack killed a dozen people and injured over a hundred more.