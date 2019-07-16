(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Afghan Special Forces have conducted a raid and stormed a key Taliban compound in Ghazni province in the center of the country, local media reported.

A large cache of weapons was discovered and destroyed following the operation, the statement from the Afghan military said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency.

In addition, ammunition, explosives, remote controls and mine fuses were destroyed during the raid.

The operation was carried out as the Taliban increased their attack rate across Afghanistan. In early July, the group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul by detonating a car bomb, causing significant damage to nearby buildings. The attack killed a dozen people and injured over a hundred more.