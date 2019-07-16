UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Special Forces Storm Key Taliban Compound In Country's Central Province - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:10 AM

Afghan Special Forces Storm Key Taliban Compound in Country's Central Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Afghan Special Forces have conducted a raid and stormed a key Taliban compound in Ghazni province in the center of the country, local media reported.

A large cache of weapons was discovered and destroyed following the operation, the statement from the Afghan military said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency.

In addition, ammunition, explosives, remote controls and mine fuses were destroyed during the raid.

The operation was carried out as the Taliban increased their attack rate across Afghanistan. In early July, the group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul by detonating a car bomb, causing significant damage to nearby buildings. The attack killed a dozen people and injured over a hundred more.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Car Ghazni July Media From

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

8 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

8 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

8 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

8 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

8 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.