UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan State Minister Says Rocket Attacks In Kabul Indicate Need For Immediate Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Afghan State Minister Says Rocket Attacks in Kabul Indicate Need for Immediate Ceasefire

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The rocket attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul is a "regrettable" incident that has demonstrated the crucial need to implement an immediate ceasefire, Afghan State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, who is also a government negotiator at peace talks with the Taliban, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Kabul's northwestern neighborhood of Khair Khana was hit by a rocket attack. According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, the attack left one person dead and one more injured.

"The rocket attacks on Kabul city this morning, killing and injuring civilians, is a profound regrettable incident.

This and other similar incidents clearly indicate the instant need for immediate ceasefire & cessation to the violence in order to prevent such incidents," Naderi said.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been underway in the Qatari capital of Doha since September 12. The key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues. The Taliban movement wants the country to adopt the Islamic system of governance. The intra-Afghan reconciliation ultimately pursues a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Doha September From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recove ..

11 minutes ago

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

2 hours ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

2 hours ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

2 hours ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

2 hours ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.