Afghan State Minister Says Rocket Attacks in Kabul Indicate Need for Immediate Ceasefire

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The rocket attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul is a "regrettable" incident that has demonstrated the crucial need to implement an immediate ceasefire, Afghan State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, who is also a government negotiator at peace talks with the Taliban, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Kabul's northwestern neighborhood of Khair Khana was hit by a rocket attack. According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, the attack left one person dead and one more injured.

"The rocket attacks on Kabul city this morning, killing and injuring civilians, is a profound regrettable incident.

This and other similar incidents clearly indicate the instant need for immediate ceasefire & cessation to the violence in order to prevent such incidents," Naderi said.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been underway in the Qatari capital of Doha since September 12. The key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues. The Taliban movement wants the country to adopt the Islamic system of governance. The intra-Afghan reconciliation ultimately pursues a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.