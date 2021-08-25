Afghan Students, Cadets in Russia to Be Rendered Visa Support - Russian Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Afghan students and cadets in Russia will be provided with visa support, if necessary, the Russian Interior Ministry said.

It noted that more than 1,600 Afghan citizens were studying in Russian universities.

"Taking into account the current situation in Afghanistan, the Russian side, if necessary, will provide visa support to Afghan students and cadets on the territory of Russia," the statement says.

The ministry noted that other categories of Afghan citizens who cannot leave Russia may apply to the ministry's local offices for the settlement of their legal status on the territory of Russia.