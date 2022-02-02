UrduPoint.com

Afghan Students Rallying Near Indian Embassy In Kabul To Demand Visas

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Afghan Students Rallying Near Indian Embassy in Kabul to Demand Visas

Afghan students have gathered at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, which has been closed for months, to demand visas so that they can return to India and continue their studies, one of the protesters told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Afghan students have gathered at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, which has been closed for months, to demand visas so that they can return to India and continue their studies, one of the protesters told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The students have been stranded in Afghanistan since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in August and have been waiting to return to their studies in India ever since.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, and established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in September. Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. While the government has not been internationally recognized, many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.

>