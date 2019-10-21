Afghan-Taliban Clashes in Uruzgan Province Result in About 15 Servicemen Killed - Source

Heavy fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban in Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province resulted in casualties on both sides, a military source told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Heavy fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban in Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province resulted in casualties on both sides, a military source told Sputnik on Monday.

Although exact figures are unclear, the source estimated that eight commando troops, five police officers and two Afghan National Army soldiers perished over several days of fighting.

The source voiced fear that Taliban forces may completely overrun the province if no reinforcements are sent.

Official Afghan military sources have yet to share any information regarding the ongoing military actions in the region.

State news agency Bakhtar News on Sunday reported that a total of 12 Taliban militants were killed in combat in the Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, providing scant details.

Taliban militants claimed they killed 14 commando troops and other soldiers during the fighting.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).